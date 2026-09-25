Jeffrey Donaldson facing ‘lengthy sentence’ for child sex offences, court told

Court artist drawing of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson appearing at Newry Crown Court for a sentencing hearing. Illustration: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Jeffrey Donaldson’s convictions for child sex offences “obliterate all the achievements he has made in his life” and “is something he will have to live with”, his defence lawyer has told Newry Crown Court.

At a pre-sentencing hearing on Friday, Kieran Vaughan acknowledged the “very serious offences” committed by the former DUP leader will result in him receiving a “lengthy sentence”.

Donaldson (63) sat in the dock wearing a navy suit and pink tie, flanked by two custody officers.

His two female victims, who he sexually abused as children, sat a short distance away in the public gallery of courtroom one.

Donaldson showed no emotion as prosecution barrister Rosemary Walsh outlined the “salient factors” of the case, including the disparity in age between Donaldson and his victims when he abused them.

They were between ages of seven and eight and ages 12 and 13 when the offences, which spanned a 20-year period, occurred, the court heard.

In June, the former Lagan Valley MP, with an address in Dromore, Co Down, was found guilty of 18 offences: one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 counts of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1985 and 2008. The jury’s verdicts were unanimous.

He is seeking to appeal his convictions.

His wife and co-accused, Eleanor Donaldson (60) of the same address, faced a trial of the facts on mental health grounds.

[ Eleanor Donaldson to appeal trial of the facts finding that she aided her husbandOpens in new window ]

She faced five charges, including four counts of aiding and abetting her husband’s offending and one count of child cruelty.

She was found to have done the acts of which she was accused, a verdict which she is to appeal. She was not present in court on Friday.

A prison van believed to be carrying former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson leaves Newry Crown Court after a pre-sentence hearing on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Delivering her submissions, Walsh quoted from victim-impact statements and told the court that in the case of complainant B – the older of the two victims – the abuse was described as the “worst moments of her life”.

The jury unanimously found Donaldson guility of the child rape of complainant B.

Walsh said the four-week trial was a “terrible experience” for this victim.

“Some 30 years later” her sexual abuse has affected her “every day” and “every relationship”.

The victim has to fight on a daily basis the “wish that she could die”, Walsh told the court.

[ UUP to conduct safeguarding review after Jeffrey Donaldson’s child sex offences convictionOpens in new window ]

In relation to complainant A, the court heard she had carried “shame” for most of her adult life as a result of the abuse she suffered as a child.

Her trust in others “has been deeply affected” and the public nature of the trial had caused her “anxiety”.

She felt her childhood had been “stolen” from her.

“She wonders what her life would have been like if the abuse hadn’t occurred,” Walsh told the court.

In his submission, Vaughan said his client was “of previous good character” and that there had been no offending of this type over the last 18 years.

Kieran Vaughan KC, barrister for Jeffrey Donaldson, arriving at Newry Crown Court for the sentencing hearing for the former DUP leader. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“In that period of time, Mr Donaldson has or did achieve significant things in his life,” he said.

“I readily accept that these convictions obliterate all those achievements that he has made in his life, and that’s certainly something he will have to live with.”

Vaughan said they accepted that the nature of the offences would lead to the court imposing a lengthy custodial sentence.

“We have complete confidence that the court will treat Mr Donaldson in the same way it would someone of similar age and in similar circumstances,” he added.

Judge Paul Ramsey adjourned the case for sentencing.

Addressing him, he said: “Mr Donaldson, I will be sentencing you as soon as I can next month.”

Donaldson nodded his head and was led away by the custody staff.

He had arrived earlier in a prison van for the hearing.

The judge said Donaldson would remain in custody at Maghaberry Prison outside Lisburn.

Ramsay told a barrister for Eleanor Donaldson that he would like to “speak directly” to her, even by video-link, when he “disposes” of her case.

“Unless you have medical evidence, I would like to have her on the link,” Ramsey added.