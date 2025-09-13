Gardaí investigating threats against Simon Harris and family seek Interpol assistance

Interpol has been asked to assist in Garda investigations into threats against Simon Harris and his family. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí investigating a series of online threats against Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family have sought assistance from Interpol, amid indications some of the activity came from overseas.

The Special Detective Unit (SDU), which is leading the investigation, has obtained IP addresses and other identifying data relating to accounts where the threats originated. The data has been provided by social media platforms on request from the Garda.

The details suggest some of the threats came from an internet user based outside Ireland.

Interpol is responsible for co-ordinating police investigations across international borders. Gardaí have requested its assistance in liaising with other police forces that may be able to assist in the investigations.

There is growing concern among senior Garda management about the escalating series of threats made to the Tánaiste and his family.

The third incident in a week occurred last Sunday when different callers contacted at least three Garda stations claiming a bomb had been planted at the Harris family home in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The incident, which prompted a major security operation, followed threats of a sexual nature made against a member of the Harris family last Friday, and threats to kidnap his children the previous weekend. The kidnapping threat resulted in the arrest of a woman for questioning last week.

In the most recent incident, at least three calls were made to Garda stations claiming a bomb had been planted at the home, with the claims apparently relayed by different callers.

It is suspected the threats were arranged between a group of people using the messaging app Telegram to co-ordinate the crime.