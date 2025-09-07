Gardaí investigate bomb threat to Simon Harris’s home in major security operation

Simon Harris and his family have been the subject of several threats in the past week. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating claims that a bomb has been left at the home of Tánaiste Simon Harris in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Multiple calls were made to An Garda Síochána claiming there was a bomb at the Harris family home on Sunday.

The threats appear to have been organised by a group of people and an early line of inquiry is that different people phoned the threats to Garda stations in a bid to cause a significant security alert.

Garda suspect the conspiracy commenced with online communications between the group, where the plan to make multiple calls was put in place.

A major security operation has been commenced by the Garda in what is the third security incident related to Mr Harris in the past week. The property was being searched on Sunday in an operation led by the Special Detective Unit.

Armed detectives and the Garda Dog unit are at the property in Greystones, Co Wicklow. Mr Harris and his family were at a secure location.

Though the investigation is in its early stages, gardaí believe calls were made to at least three Garda stations. Checks were being made to establish if other calls may have been made as a previous bomb threat targeting Mr Harris and his family was made via the Samaritans.

On Sunday, the callers who contacted the Garda stations all claimed a bomb had been placed at the Harris family home.

Gardaí suspect the callers communicated with each other, planning how they would make the calls, during an interaction on messaging app Telegram.

Last weekend a threat on social media was made to kidnap Mr Harris’s children, resulting in the arrest and subsequent release of a woman. On Friday another threat, of sexual violence, to a close family member was made online, which is under investigation.

Gardaí are concerned about the latest incident because of the clear degree of organisation involving several people and because it is part of an intensifying campaign to target Mr Harris and his family.

A Garda spokesperson said only: “An Garda Síochána is currently investigating this matter.”

On Saturday, Mr Harris issued a personal statement addressing the threats.

“Sixteen years ago, I was first elected to public office. Serving my community and my country has been the greatest honour of my life. I have devoted myself to public service,” it said.

“I have faced the rough and tumble of politics. I believe in robust debate, scrutiny, and challenge. It is a cornerstone of our democracy.

“But what I and my family have faced in recent weeks is not political debate. It is abuse. It is intimidation. It is behaviour that should never, ever be treated as normal. And no one is to blame except those choosing to abuse and make threats.

“The threats made against my family are having deeply distressing consequences.

“Last week, direct threats were made against my children. And now, this weekend, late last night, vile and horrific threats were directed at a very close family member.

“There is a clear and sinister pattern and a very apparent motivation; to intimidate me out of public office.

“As I said in recent days, I know we are meant to keep silent. I know for some it seems like a new reality that those in public life must accept. But I cannot.

“It is me today but it will be someone else tomorrow.

“Over the coming days and weeks, I will consult my Fine Gael, Government and broader political colleagues about these threats and intimidation online and what action we can and should take.

“Someone has to call a halt. Protecting my family will remain my number one priority. I will be guided by them on the next steps.”