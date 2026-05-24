Bench warrant still ‘live’ for nurse accused of exposing himself to female colleague, hearing told

Jishnu Madhusudana Kurup inappropriately touched the female nurse on her shoulders, the fitness-to-practise committee found

A nurse who received a criminal conviction after it was alleged he exposed his penis to a female colleague at a Dublin hospital has been found guilty of professional misconduct by a fitness-to-practise committee.

Jishnu Madhusudana Kurup, with an address at Holywell Place, Swords, Co Dublin, received a summary conviction on December 15th, 2023, before Dublin District Court for engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature on January 29th, 2019.

A bench warrant is still outstanding in relation to his sentencing.

The fitness-to-practise committee on Friday found that Kurup had inappropriately touched the female nurse on her shoulders, and said to her “is your headache related to your period” or words to that effect.

Chairwoman of the committee Mary Leahy said that Kurup’s behaviour involved “a total breach of trust ... with no consideration for the dignity of his colleague”.

Following an earlier application, Kurup’s colleague was granted anonymity and referred to as Ms A during the inquiry. She also gave evidence in private, which the committee found to be “compelling” and “consistent”.

Leahy said that Kurup’s conduct was extremely harrowing for A and was exacerbated by a phone call she received from him later that day.

The committee found Kurup’s behaviour involved numerous breaches, which were serious in nature, of the professional conduct code for registered nurses and midwives.

These included those relating to professional accountability and responsibility, personal and professional integrity and upholding the reputation of the profession.

The committee also found Kurup was convicted of an offence triable on indictment, namely the conviction he received in 2023 for engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

In this regard the committee relied on the evidence of A, the certificate of conviction and the evidence of Garda Neil Richardson, who investigated the offence.

Richardson also told the committee that A and other witnesses had given evidence at the trial and, while Kurup was not present in court, he was legally represented.

Richardson added that the bench warrant for Kurup for sentencing has remained “live” since December 15th, 2023, the date of conviction.

The fitness-to-practise committee’s members were satisfied as to service on Kurup notice of when the inquiry would be held and other relevant documentation.

Kurup did not engage with the process but given the public interest, the committee decided to proceed in his absence.

No date was fixed for the committee to report their findings to the board, including their recommendations as to sanction.