Three people arrested over shooting in Corduff, west Dublin

A woman aged in her 50s and two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating a shooting in west Dublin on Tuesday.

A man suffered injuries during the incident at 4.40pm near the Corduff shopping centre at Blackcourt Avenue in Dublin 15.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken from the scene for injuries believed to be “non life threatening”.

A woman and two men, one aged in his late teens and the other in his 20s, were arrested on Wednesday during the course of searches in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí said on Friday the woman is detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, and the two men are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at Garda stations in the Dublin area.