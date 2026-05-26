Woman (50s) released without charge following arrest in Kyran Durnin murder investigation

Gardai at the scene of a domestic residence in Drogheda, Co. Louth, on Monday 25 May, as part of their ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Kyran Durnin. Pic Garrett White/Collins Photos.

A woman who was arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of missing boy Kyran Durnin has been released without charge.

A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A woman in her 50s was arrested in connection with the investigation on Monday and was detained at a Garda station in the eastern region.

The woman was the third person to be held during the investigation into Kyran’s presumed death and a search took place at a home in Drogheda.

Kyran was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, in August 2024, more than two years after his last confirmed public sighting.

Kyran was last seen in May 2022, then aged six. Reported sick with Covid-19 by his mother, he never finished the year in St Nicholas’ Monastery National School in Dundalk.

Staff at the school were told he was planning to go to school in Northern Ireland the following year, so suspicion was not aroused when he failed to return in September.

The last known images of him were taken around one month later in June 2022. Around the time that, gardaí believe, he was killed and his remains were disposed of to conceal what had happened.

Kyran Durnin. Photograph: An Garda Siochana/PA Wire

Kyran was reported missing along with his mother Dayla Durnin (24) by his grandmother Rhonda Byrne Tyson in August 2024.

Byrne Tyson said that Dayla and her three children had stayed with her in her home in Hand Street, Drogheda, but had gone the following morning. Dayla was subsequently located in the UK but Kyran was not found.

In December 2024, a man and a woman were arrested for questioning on suspicion of Kyran’s murder but were released without charge.

The arrested man, Anthony Maguire (36), from Drogheda, who was friendly with members of Kyran’s family, strongly denied any involvement in Kyran’s death. Days after being questioned and released he took his own life.

The Irish Times reported late last year that the Garda was preparing for a third arrest in the investigation. A person with crucial information about what happened to the child and about his life in the period before he vanished was said to be of interest to gardaí.

Gardaí continue to believe that Kyran is dead and the whereabouts of his body were known to individuals who had not revealed that information.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan on Monday urged anyone with information on Kyran’s death to approach An Garda Síochána.

He said the justice system is the only way that “justice can be served in Ireland”.