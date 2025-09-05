Man shot at along main road in Limerick amid resurgence of violence

Garda sources said the firepower being used by those involved in the feuding is extremely serious. File photograph: Alan Betson

A gunman discharged shots and fired at a man along a main road in Limerick city on Wednesday afternoon. Dashcam footage from a passing motorist, which was later shared on social media, shows the man dodging traffic along Childers Road as he was pursued by a number of other males who appeared to be carrying weapons.

The Garda press office said they were not aware of anyone being injured in a shooting in Limerick on Wednesday. However, they confirmed that an alleged discharge of a firearm at about 4pm on Wednesday was under investigation.

Limerick city and county has been witnessing a resurgence in serious violence, including drive-by shootings, pipe-bomb attacks and fire bombings.

Garda management have sanctioned overtime for armed patrols to monitor flashpoint areas. However, Garda sources said they are concerned over further reprisals.

The warring parties have been recording the violence on mobile phones and sharing the crimes on social media.

Wednesday’s incident was shared on digital platforms along with videos of an unidentified man preparing and firing what appears to be a semi-automatic firearm in a field. Footage of armed gardaí at Childers Road was also shared.

Garda sources said the firepower being used by those involved in the feuding is extremely serious.

An explosive ordnance disposal unit attached to the Defence Forces has travelled from its base in Co Cork to deal with several pipe bombs found under cars and at homes.