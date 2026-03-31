‘Doxing’ tactics being more commonly used against gardaí, conference hears

Sgt Niamh Connaughton of Tallaght Garda station said some content being posted online, including via social media platforms, was 'vile' and was 'creating a lot of stress' for affected gardaí and their families. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Online doxing of gardaí is now so common that one staff body said 10 of its members had reported being targeted in recent months. Other gardaí had decided to endure the abuse and threats rather than make a report.

The term doxing refers to the malicious publication of personal identifying information.

The incidents involved names and addresses of gardaí being published online, often accompanied by videos recorded by agitators making “vile” allegations against them. In some cases, teenage children of targeted gardaí had been sought out for harassment in businesses where they had part-time jobs.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said many cases were occurring at local level, with gardaí being harassed online, mostly via video content, some of them with threats of violence and general “character assassination”.

Much of the content sought to spread false allegations or rumours, often accompanied by videos of gardaí, recorded when they were on duty with “phones shoved into their faces”.

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Speaking at the opening of the AGSI annual conference in Westport, Co Mayo, on Monday, Sgt Niamh Connaughton of Tallaght Garda station said some content posted online, including via social media platforms, was “vile” and “creating a lot of stress” for those gardaí and their families.

While her association was assisting many of its members who had been targeted, she believed a suite of supports should be provided by the State. Securing takedown orders – forcing social media platforms to delete content – was time-consuming, she noted.

“It’s impacting [gardaí’s] personal lives, their families are being dragged into it, and it’s impacting their professional life as well – their character has been called into question. And once it’s out there, it’s out there,” she said.

AGSI general secretary Ronan Clogher called on Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly to formulate a policy setting out the supports and guidance for all members harassed and targeted online. Media regulator Coimisiún na Meán also had a role, he said.

Clogher said social media companies must be “forced” to co-operate with efforts to protect Garda members. He was aware of multiple cases in which platforms refused to take down content containing false and damaging allegations against gardaí in videos posted by social media users.

Clogher added the trend of Garda members being doxed was now more problematic than ever and was one of the biggest problems being faced by members of the force of all ranks. He also believed it was discouraging many young people from applying to join.

He was aware of one recent case in which a Garda member’s image, name and address were published online, intended for a local community to see. This resulted in calls to the family home and teenage children being sought out by agitators in small retail businesses where they had part-time jobs.