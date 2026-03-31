Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Niall Horan among investors in Whoop’s $575m funding round

Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are among the investors in Whoop, a Boston-based health wearables company. Photograph: Kate McShane/Getty Images

Boston-based health wearables company Whoop has raised $575 million in a new funding round to help fund its global expansion, with golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, and music star Niall Horan among those backing the company.

The funding will also be used to support global expansion, including in Ireland, where Whoop opened its office in 2024.

The Irish backers were among a group of individual investors that also included footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk, and basketball player LeBron James.

Collaborative Fund led the round, with 2PointZero Group, Qatar Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company, Abbott, Mayo Clinic, Macquarie Capital, Glade Brook, B-Flexion, IVP, Foundry, Accomplice, Affinity Partners, Promus Ventures, and Bullhound Capital also taking part.

The funding, which values the company at $10.1 billion, will be partly used to expand Whoop’s Irish headquarters in Limerick, where it currently employs 150 people. Whoop previously announced the expansion as part of a global addition of 600 roles to support research and development.

“Our raise brings together the world’s most sophisticated investors, leading health institutions, and iconic global athletes behind the mission to unlock human performance and healthspan,” said Will Ahmed, founder and chief executive of Whoop. “We are building the personal health platform that people use to improve their health and livelihood.”

Whoop is building a personal health platform that is designed to extend healthspan, optimise performance, and prevent disease by identifying early warning signs, and nudging members to into lifestyle changes to benefit their health.

Its screenless wearable device and purpose-built AI models help the company bring predictive, personalised health insights to more than 2.5 million members worldwide. The most recent Whoop band, the Whoop MG, offers blood pressure monitoring and atrial fibrillation warnings.

The company said bookings grew 103 per cent year on year in 2025, allowing it to end the year at a $1.1 billion revenue run rate.

“Whoop has become one of the most important tools I use to support my long-term health,” said Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also a global ambassador for the brand.