An untested new US missile hit Iranian sports hall and primary school, analysis shows

On the first day of the war with Iran, a weapon bearing the hallmarks of a newly developed US-made ballistic missile was used in an attack that struck a sports hall and adjacent primary school near a military facility in southern Iran, according to weapons experts.

Local officials cited in Iranian media said the strike and others nearby in the city of Lamerd killed at least 21 people.

The February 28th attack occurred the same day as a US Tomahawk cruise missile struck a school in the city of Minab, several hundred kilometres away, killing 175 people. In the case of Lamerd, though, it involved a weapon that had been untested in combat.

An analysis of videos of two strikes in Lamerd, as well as aftermath footage from the attacks, indicates the weapon features, explosions and damage were consistent with a short-range ballistic missile called the Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM (pronounced like “prism”), which is designed to detonate just above its target and blast small tungsten pellets outward.

Videos that capture one strike, in a residential area about 275 metres from the sports hall and school, show the weapon in flight, with a distinctive silhouette that matches the PrSM. The missile erupts in a large fireball mid-air.

Another video, from a security camera directly across from the sports hall, shows the strike on the hall and adjacent school. While the video does not capture an incoming missile, it clearly shows an explosion just above the structure.

Photos of the aftermath show both sites pockmarked with holes, apparently from the tungsten pellets.

A satellite image shows a sports hall and adjacent primary school in Lamerd, Iran, as well as an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps compound nearby. Photograph: Airbus via The New York Times

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There is a Revolutionary Guard compound directly next to the sports hall. It was not known if the compound was struck in the attack.

The PrSM completed prototype testing only last year, according to an Army press release. On March 1st, US Central Command posted a video of a PrSM launch from the first 24 hours of the war. Days later, admiral Brad Cooper, who leads Central Command, said the PrSM had been used in combat for the first time. The military has been touting its debut.

Since the weapon is so new, it’s more difficult to assess whether the PrSM strikes in Lamerd were intentional, stemmed from a design flaw or manufacturing defect, or were the result of improper target selection.

It’s unclear if or how the school or sports hall might be affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard compound, but according to archival satellite imagery, they have been walled off from the compound for at least 15 years.

The sports hall, at the time of the strikes, was being used by a women’s volleyball team, according to Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s representative to the United Nations. Photos and videos posted to a social media account linked to the school show the premises were regularly used by children. The sports hall has for years also been publicly identified as a civilian-use facility on readily available digital mapping platforms.

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Ground-level and satellite images of the aftermath show the sports hall with scorch marks and a partly collapsed roof. Footage from inside the school shows blown-out windows, fire damage and splodges of blood.

The PrSM’s intended use is to kill enemy troops and destroy unarmoured vehicles, and it can fly more than twice as far as any other missile in the Army’s arsenal.

A US official confirmed that the missile used in the Lamerd strike was the PrSM. The official was not authorised to comment publicly about the attack and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Other experts provided assessments of the weapon.

“While we knew PrSM was fired, this is the first look we’ve gotten at the business end of the system,” Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear non-proliferation expert at Middlebury College, said after reviewing videos and photos of the incident.

Lewis’ observation was supported by Frederic Gras, another munitions expert.

He said the video showing airburst detonation was very clear, and that “the pattern of fragmentation damages are impressive and match with the few technical information available on the PrSM.”

Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, said in a statement: “We’re aware of the reports and are looking into them. US forces do not indiscriminately target civilians, unlike the Iranian regime.”

At least 21 people were killed in the strikes, according to Iran’s state news agency, IRNA. While that figure has not been independently verified, photos and videos posted online by local media outlets show scenes from a mass funeral the next day, March 1st. An additional 100 people were injured, said Iravani, Iran’s representative to the UN.

Some of the casualties were volleyball players who were training inside the hall when the missile struck, according to Iravani and eyewitnesses cited by US-based online media outlet Drop Site News.

Tasnim, a semiofficial Iranian news agency, published the names of the 21 people it said were killed. An Iran-based journalist, Negin Bagheri, wrote about two of the victims: Helma Ahmadizadeh, a 10-year-old fourth grader, and Elham Zaeri, a fifth grader, both of whom were at volleyball practice when the missile struck. Khabar-e Jonoub, an Iranian newspaper, reported on the death of a sports coach identified as Mahmoud Najafi.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

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