Male cyclist in his 40s dies following incident in Limerick City

The cyclist left the scene after the incident and went to a domestic residence. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A cyclist in his 40s has died following an incident in Limerick City on Tuesday.

Gardaí said the man was involved in a fatal incident on the Dublin Road near Mountshannon in Limerick City just after 2pm on Tuesday.

The cyclist left the scene after the incident and went to a domestic residence.

He received medical treatment from emergency services there, but was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí did not give details about how the man was injured.

Witnesses to the incident, and those who may have dashcam footage of the Dublin Road at 2pm on Tuesday, have been asked to contact gardaí.

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