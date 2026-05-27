Crime & Law

Male cyclist in his 40s dies following incident in Limerick City

Gardaí say man left scene of incident before receiving medical attention at a domestic residence

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The cyclist left the scene after the incident and went to a domestic residence. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Hugh Dooley
Wed May 27 2026 - 10:471 MIN READ

A cyclist in his 40s has died following an incident in Limerick City on Tuesday.

Gardaí said the man was involved in a fatal incident on the Dublin Road near Mountshannon in Limerick City just after 2pm on Tuesday.

The cyclist left the scene after the incident and went to a domestic residence.

He received medical treatment from emergency services there, but was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE

Currys attempts to fob off customer with faulty oven to the manufacturer

The ‘Taj Mahal of dereliction’: A ghost estate on the outskirts of Castlebar, Co Mayo

Irish film-maker on directing Kylie Minogue’s documentary: ‘She walked in with an energy. I was totally blown away by’

Inside a Quaker-ethos secondary school in Ireland: ‘There is a high expectation of good behaviour’

Gardaí did not give details about how the man was injured.

Witnesses to the incident, and those who may have dashcam footage of the Dublin Road at 2pm on Tuesday, have been asked to contact gardaí.

Weather warnings still in place for eight counties as temperatures set to fall ]

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter