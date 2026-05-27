More than €6 million in cannabis and opioids seized in Clare, Dublin

Cannabis valued at €4.2 million was seized in Co Clare. Photograph: Garda Press Office

More than €6 million in cannabis and opioids have been seized by gardaí and Revenue in two operations on Tuesday.

Three men have been arrested in connection to the seizures and are being held in Garda stations in Clare and Dublin.

Revenue officers seized 210kgs of suspected cannabis herb in Co Clare, in an “intelligence-led” operation run in conjunction with An Garda Síochána on Tuesday.

The drugs have an estimated value of €4.2 million.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being held in a Clare garda station.

In a separate an operation in Baldoyle, Co Dublin, gardaí seized diamorphine, an opioid substance, worth an estimated €1.4 million.

As part of the search, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) found cannabis worth an estimated €18,000.

Related searches in Dublin led to the seizure of an additional quantity of suspected diarmorphine, valued at €70,000.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested in connection with the seizures and are being held in a Dublin Garda station.

The searches form part of Operation Tara, an a national anti-drugs strategy launched in 2021 to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking and supply networks.