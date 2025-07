Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Kilkenny where a man died while working on a road on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 60s has died while working on a regional road outside Kilkenny city on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 11am on the Kennyswell Road.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

The scene is preserved for technical examination and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating.