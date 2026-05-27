Galway office of accounting and advisory giant Grant Thornton guiding at €4.5m

Merchant's Square is located at the junction of Dock Street and Merchant’s Road in Galway city centre

Private investors and family offices may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a mixed-use investment at Merchant’s Square in Galway city centre. The property, which is generating €421,735 in annual rental income from a range of tenants, is being offered to the market by agent Cushman & Wakefield at a guide price of €4.5 million.

Merchant’s Square occupies a high‑profile position at the junction of Dock Street and Merchant’s Road in Galway. The building extends to a total area of 2,003sq m (21,560sq ft) and comprises office accommodation across four floors, with residential use on the top floor.

The subject property is occupied by a strong tenant line-up. Accounting and advisory giant Grant Thornton occupies the ground and first floors while diagnostic testing solutions specialist Quidel occupies the second floor. The Dean Clinic is the third office tenant, while the top floor comprises three apartments. The building’s current gross annual rental income offers prospective purchasers reversionary potential. The building’s tenants are not affected by the sale.

Merchant’s Square is located near several of Galway’s most significant commercial and regeneration projects, including Bonham Quay and the planned redevelopment of Galway Harbour. Further information on the sale is available from Sean Coyne in Cushman & Wakefield’s Galway office.