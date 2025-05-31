Garda struck in hit-and-run e-bike incident in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to incident in Dublin on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times

A garda responding to reports of a disturbance in Blanchardstown, Dublin, on Friday was struck by an e-bike that failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred after officers responded to a report of the e-bike causing a disturbance in Porterstown Park at about 2.30pm.

A Garda spokesperson said a member approached two males on the e-bike and directed them to dismount. The bike accelerated, striking the garda, before leaving the scene.

The garda was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening. He has since been discharged.

READ MORE

Anyone who witnessed the event is asked to come forward. Gardaí are also asking for people with footage from the area at the time to share this with the investigating team.