People smuggling investigation under way after two men discovered in truck at Rosslare Europort

An investigation is underway after two people were found during a customs check in a truck at Rosslare Europort. File photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

A truck driver was arrested at Rosslare Europort early on Friday morning after two people were discovered hiding in his vehicle as he attempted to enter the country.

Gardaí in the Wexford/Wicklow Division have launched a people smuggling investigation following the discovery of the two men, who are currently being assessed by medical personnel.

They were found in the truck during a customs check that was being conducted by gardaí along with officials from Customs and Revenue.

The driver, man in his 20s, was arrested for an alleged offence under the Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act, 2021.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the area.

Gardaí attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all of the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with any information in relation to this discovery is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station.