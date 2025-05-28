Heroin, cocaine ‘worth €5.4 million’ seized in Co Meath

Two men have been arrested in Co Meath following the seizure of drugs estimated to be worth about €5.4 million.
Some 20kg of heroin and 37kg of cocaine were seized following a joint operation conducted by Revenue Customs officials and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
The estimated value of the seizure is €5,390,000.
The two men arrested, aged in their 60s, are being held at a Garda station in Meath under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.