Heroin, cocaine ‘worth €5.4 million’ seized in Co Meath

Two men are arrested following the discovery of some 20kg of heroin and 37kg of cocaine

Two men have been arrested in Co Meath following the seizure of drugs worth an estimated €5.4 million
Jack White
Wed May 28 2025 - 10:25

Two men have been arrested in Co Meath following the seizure of drugs estimated to be worth about €5.4 million.

Some 20kg of heroin and 37kg of cocaine were seized following a joint operation conducted by Revenue Customs officials and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The estimated value of the seizure is €5,390,000.

The two men arrested, aged in their 60s, are being held at a Garda station in Meath under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times