‘Time for some hard truths’: AGSI president criticises Drew Harris’s record

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is stepping down in September after agreeing to stay on for three months.

The group representing Garda sergeants and inspectors has criticised the record of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, saying he has a legacy after almost seven years of internal disharmony, a recruitment crisis and the stripping of policing manpower and other resources from rural Ireland.

At the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), its president, Declan Higgins, stressed his criticisms of Mr Harris’s record were “not personal”. However, it was “time for reflection and for some hard truths”.

He said problems with recruiting gardaí into the force, and retaining those already serving, had led to “dangerous” changes that had resulted in serious problems in policing in other countries including Britain.

“We have seen a lowering of entry standards, relaxing of vetting procedures and the watering down of educational and physical requirements, all done in the name of boosting recruitment numbers,” he said.

Lowering standards “does not fix retention” or morale and “doesn’t rebuild pride in the uniform”, but was instead a “short-sighted attempt to put warm bodies into uniforms, instead of creating an organisation that people want to join and stay in”.

Mr Higgins said the Garda was now being run as if the policing it provided were a business rather than a service to the public. Garda members felt they were “being treated as statistics, not professionals”. There was “abysmal or non-existent” professional development or training and a “culture of top-down management with no regard for experience on the ground”.

Increased levels of oversight and “excessive administrative burdens” had conspired with “ever-stretched resources” to put unsustainable pressure on Garda members. Mr Higgins said his members, though they were the Garda’s middle tier of management, also felt ignored as reforms had been rolled out.

“I believe, unfortunately rural areas are not getting the service they use to get, and I don’t believe that’s right,” he told the conference in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Resources had “fallen” and the new operating policing model – involving Garda divisions being amalgamated – had result in resources being drawn into urban areas at the expense of other, vast parts of those divisions.

Mr Harris had introduced improvements around the administrative work required in policing, but this had been undermined by “over-bureaucratic policies that are still tying [gardaí] to their desks”.

“I wouldn’t classify it as a failure, but we believe he could have done better,” Mr Higgins said of Mr Harris’s term as commissioner, including his having a “strained” relationship with Garda representative bodies.

Mr Harris was due to address the conference later on Tuesday. It will be his final time attending an AGSI annual conference as he is due to retire on September 1st after his contract was last week extended for a further three months.

The process to find his replacement is due to begin soon, though a number of senior Garda officers do not intend to apply for the job as being promoted would result in a significant tax liability arising on their pensions when they retire.