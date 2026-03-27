Ireland blew chance against the Czechs but Hallgrímsson can lead us forward

Ryan Manning and Seamus Coleman celebrating after Ireland went 2-0 up in the Czech Republic. The joy didn't last. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

All the attributes we expect from an Ireland team were on display in Prague. Gallant losers, again, and that is hard to swallow, but the players showed a desire and willingness to take the game to the Czechs.

I’ll never know how Chiedozie Ogbene and Séamus Coleman dragged almost 100 minutes out of their bodies.

Séamus, at 37, was incredible in the last five matches for his country. Whether he is done playing for Everton and Ireland or not, he deserves all the plaudits that come his way from the Aviva crowd on Tuesday night against North Macedonia.

Ogbene was the out-ball against the Czechs. Every time he looked gassed, he dug in and found a way to keep going. Sheffield United must realise the sort of give-me-the-ball leader they have on the periphery of their squad.

Both men soldiered into extra-time when they were about to blow up.

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What will stick with everyone, but particularly the players, is how they handed the Czech Republic both goals on the night.

Patrik Schick’s penalty should not have been conceded so soon after going 2-0 ahead. Ladislav Krejci was not going to score when Ryan Maning grabbed his shirt in the box. And Ireland should never concede a header at the front post from a free-kick, but that’s what happened for Krejci’s late equaliser.

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That will hurt for a very long time. Ireland were spent by extra-time but at various moments in both the first and second halves it looked like they would coast into a playoff final against Denmark.

And still, there was no shame in this defeat. Just agony and small regrets.

There were clear opportunities to make it 3-1. Troy Parrott drew a great save from Matej Kovar and Jayson Molumby hit the post.

Troy Parrott didn't get much service against the Czech Republic but could still claim a role in both of Ireland's goals. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Parrott was living off scraps all night, getting no decent possession facing goal.

It was there for Ireland to progress. I remember how we had Spain on the rack at the 2002 World Cup. Again, before penalties broke our hearts.

The Czech players looked very nervous. Home advantage worked against them until momentum gradually turned their way.

Even the introduction of Sammie Szmodics late on – clearly to take a penalty in the shoot-out – backfired as he suffered a head injury and needed to be taken to hospital.

It’s hard to assess the game once Schick made it 2-1, only to say it was still there for Ireland to win. An almighty clash with the Danes would have lit the fuse in the Aviva Stadium. I’ll never forget the atmosphere when we beat the Netherlands in 2001.

If we step back and think about the recovery this Ireland squad underwent from the sloppy, off-pace drudgery we all witnessed last September when they were well beaten by Armenia in Yerevan, having barely salvaged a draw at home to Hungary, this has been a hugely encouraging turnaround.

The returns of Coleman, Molumby and even John Egan in the background made an enormous difference to morale.

Sammie Szmodics never got to take a penalty for Ireland against the Czech Republic. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Imagine what this team could have become this summer had Robbie Brady been fit for the campaign. Not to mention Evan Ferguson and Josh Cullen.

These three men were key to Heimir Hallgrímsson’s initial plan. He was building everything around them.

This Ireland team, as we know them, is done now. Prague feels like a full stop. Coleman will be 39 come Euro 2028 in Dublin. Brady will be 36.

But a highly competitive squad remains intact. Finn Azaz and possibly Harvey Vale can bring a creative element, especially if Ferguson returns to play alongside Parrott.

A glaring weakness remains in midfield: Jack Taylor and Molumby are honest, competent Championship midfielders. Molumby showed flashes of quality on Thursday.

Not only does Cullen need to return the same player he was before the ACL surgery, but Bosun Lawal or possibly Andy Moran have to come through. We need someone in the middle who can put his foot on the ball when the madness descends, and pick a pass into feet.

I thought Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea looked really secure, not only stepping into the space to win duels but launching counter attacks. The Czechs lacked the quality needed to play through our centre backs, and besides the two set pieces that led to their goals Ireland were handling their long diagonal balls into the box.

Jayson Molumby gave his all for Ireland in the Czech Republic. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Denmark should have their number on Tuesday. They’re a better team than Ireland or the Czechs. They destroyed North Macedonia with enough quality to make an impact at the World Cup in a very winnable group that includes Mexico, South Korea and South Africa.

I don’t buy into Ireland being criticised for not practising penalties. It was a tight lead-in, as Hallgrímsson explained, with only one full training season this week. Hitting 10 penalties after training is useful to hone your technique but players should be doing this every week at their clubs if they are going to put their hands up in an international shoot-out.

You cannot prepare for the pressure that arrives as you walk towards the spot. Trust me, I know.

This was an opportunity missed. I remember thinking after 2002 that with our talent – with Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Richard Dunne and others – we would get back to a major tournament, but it didn’t happen for 10 years.

But remember Yerevan. Ireland were dead before coming back and beating Portugal and Hungary.

It’s a horrible feeling for the players now. Devastating. But they’ll come again. I’ve no doubt about it.

Hallgrímsson, John O’Shea and Paddy McCarthy are the right coaches to drive Ireland towards the Euros.