‘A childish, criminal act’: Greens dug up and Palestinian flags planted at Trump’s Doonbeg golf course

The golf course at US president Donald Trump's hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare has been vandalised.

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage at the golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, owned by US President Donald Trump where a number of greens were dug up.

Palestinian flags were also planted in the incident at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel which happened late on Tuesday.

Gardaí believe at least three people were involved in the vandalism, which coincided with the Taoiseach meeting Mr Trump at the White House in Washington on Wednesday for the annual St Patrick’s Day events.

A spokesperson for Trump Doonbeg said that they were working to fix the damage.

“This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Doonbeg will ensure it does not impact business,” they said. “We have the greatest course anywhere in the world and we are so proud of the tremendous success and we look forward to a great season ahead.”

In reply to queries from The Irish Times, Garda Headquarters confirmed an incident had taken place but did not name the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg as the scene.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a commercial premises in West Clare on Wednesday, 12th of March,” it said.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident come forward. In particular, they are appealing to anyone who was in the west Clare area between approximately 5pm and midnight, and that may have video footage including dash-cam, to make this available to them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Earlier this month, the US president’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland was vandalised by activists in response to the US president’s statements on Gaza.

Activists spray painted the club house and wrote ‘Gaza Is Not For Sale’ in three-metre high letters on the lawn, and damaging the greens including the course’s most prestigious hole, used in Open championships.

Palestine Action described it as a “direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza”.

Police in Scotland are investigating the incident which happened on March 8th.