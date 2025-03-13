Rosie O’Donnell calls Trump a ‘cheater’ and ‘Russian asset’ after Oval Office insult

Rosie O'Donnell has moved to Dublin from the United States since the election of Donald Trump. Photograph: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Comedian and actor Rosie O’Donnell has responded to Donald Trump’s comment about her by calling him a “cheater”, an “orange human” and a “Russian asset”.

O’Donnell’s long-running verbal feud with the US president erupted again following a question at the Oval House on Tuesday from conservative journalist Brian Glenn.

Mr Glenn referenced a recent social media post in which O’Donnell confirmed that she had moved to Ireland with her 12-year-old Clay to escape the Trump administration.

He asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin: “Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people ... Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland?”

Mr Martin looked puzzled by the question and did not appear to know who she was which prompted Mr Trump to say: “Did you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? ... you’re better off not knowing.”

On her Substack blog, Ms O’Donnell stated that the Taoiseach had done Ireland proud “as he withstood the insults ... the cheater screamed accusing others of his crimes.

“This orange human – is this the best we have America? Russian asset – traitor – spy. The time is now, it may be too late, the world is rooting for the United States of America to resist this coup, to fight for our country to prevent World War III, to lead with dignity with decency with decorum and dreams. We hold these truths to be self-evident.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin with US president Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

O’Donnell has an animus with Mr Trump going back to 2006 when she described him as like a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie”.

During the 2016 presidential election campaign Mr Trump was challenged about his misogynist remarks related to women, including calling them “fat pigs, dogs, slobs”.

He replied: “Only Rosie O’Donnell”.

Mr Trump doubled down on the comments saying during a presidential debate with his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

“Rosie O’Donnell, I said very tough things to her and I think everyone would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her,” he added.

O’Donnell has fought back and has called the president a “madman” and a “fascist”.

O’Donnell said she and her 12-year-old adopted son Clay now live in Dublin and she has begun the process of applying for Irish citizenship. She qualifies for citizenship because of her Co Donegal-born father.

In a video posted on Instagram and TikTok, O’Donnell (62) said it was “heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well.

“The personal is political, as we all know,” she added.

She said she made the decision because she and her child “needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through”.

Mr Trump’s remarks in the White House have generated a lot of commentary in the US media.

Talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Mr Glenn’s original question. “What a great question. This is the kind of energy you bring when your girlfriend keeps beating you at arm wrestling at home.

“You know, if they’re going to allow stupid questions to be asked at the White House I would like them to invite me to ask some stupid questions.”

He added, “‘Mr President, I’m with ABC, when you’re on the toilet do you ever look down and cry?’”

Contributors to Fox News’s conservative panel discussion programme The Five were bemused that the Taoiseach did not appear to know who Rosie O’Donnell was – she has been a bête noire among American conservatives for many years and the feeling is mutual.

Commentator Greg Gutfield said O’Donnell’s stock had fallen so far as she has ended up “in the land of the potato”. He speculated that she is leaving the US because she “nobody likes her”.

Jeanine Pirro chimed in: “I don’t know why she chose Ireland. Maybe it’s because of the potatoes. She is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Maybe she needs to be deprogrammed.”