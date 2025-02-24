Man (60s) found dead at property in Midleton, Co Cork

The deceased was discovered at a residential property in the Broomfield West area shortly after 4pm. Photograph: PA

The discovery of a body at a home in Midleton, Co Cork on Monday is under investigation by gardaí.

The deceased, a man aged in his 60s, was discovered at a residential property in the Broomfield West area shortly after 4pm.

Gardaí said they had responded to a report of an unspecified incident at the address. A woman, who was also at the home, was treated at the scene before being brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

“An adult male, understood to be in his 60s, was found unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later,” the garda press office said in a statement.

“The man’s death is currently unexplained, and the postmortem results will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.”

The scene was preserved for forensic examination. The local coroner was notified and a postmortem examination is due to be conducted by the State pathologist.