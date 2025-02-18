‘Groundbreaking’ former State forensic scientist James Donovan dies aged 80

Dr James Donovan, former director of the forensic science laboratory, in his lab at Garda Headquarters. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

“Groundbreaking” former State forensic scientist Dr James Donovan has died at the age of 80.

Dr Donovan, who died on Tuesday at Tallaght University Hospital, provided evidence for several high-profile cases which was “crucial to the prosecution of some of the most notorious criminals”.

Originally from Co Cork, he was the first head of the State’s forensic science laboratory, first established in 1975.

In 1982, he survived a car-bomb assassination attempt by Martin Cahill, also known as the General, who was facing armed robbery charges backed up by forensic evidence from Dr Donovan.

He suffered life-altering injuries to his legs, foot and hand, and lifelong pain as a result of the attack which left his sight impaired.

However, the former state forensic scientist “determinedly continued his work up to his retirement more than 20 years later” following the 1982 assassination attempt, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said.

Leading tributes on Tuesday, Mr O’Callaghan described Dr Donovan as “a great servant of the State”.

“A groundbreaking director of Forensic Science Ireland from its establishment in 1975, Jim was the fledgling service’s first employee and, along with a very small team of dedicated colleagues, he established the discipline of forensics in Ireland.

“Through a very dark time in our country’s history, his scientific work and fearless evidence was crucial to the prosecution of some of the most notorious criminals of the day,” he said.

“He also maintained his interest in forensics and I know this generation of forensic scientists were delighted to meet him last year at the opening of the new laboratory.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to Jim’s wife Mary and his former colleagues in FSI and An Garda Síochána. Ní fheicimid a leithéid arís ann,” he said.