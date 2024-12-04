Information sought on anniversary of Sandra Collins disappearance

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the anniversary of the disappearance of Sandra Collins in Co Mayo 24 years ago. Photograph: PA

An appeal has been renewed for information on the disappearance of Sandra Collins 24 years ago on Wednesday.

Ms Collins was last seen on the night of Monday, December 4th, 2000 at approximately 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co Mayo.

She had bought chips in a local takeaway. A pink fleece, later identified as hers, was found on the pier in Killala. She was 28 years of age at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí in Killala have renewed their appeal for members of the public with any piece of information they feel might be relevant to the investigation.

READ MORE

“We want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date. We are now appealing to those who may have additional information to please get in contact,” said Detective Inspector John Costello. “Perhaps you have information you thought was insignificant at the time, or it could be that after 24 years have passed, your circumstances have now changed.

“Relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 24 years ago. With that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.”

Anyone who can provide information will be treated in the strictest of confidence and can contact Ballina Garda station at (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any station.