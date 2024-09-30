Increased penalties for knife offences take effect from today

Sentence for possession of a knife in a public place intended to cause injury and intimidation will increase to seven years, up from five years. Photograph: iStock

Prison sentences for a number of knife crimes will increase from today under legislation introduced in response to an increase in knife attacks and possession in recent years.

The maximum sentence for four offences relating to bladed weapons are to increase. The possession of a knife in a public place intended to cause injury and intimidation will warrant a maximum sentence of seven years, up from five years.

The maximum sentences for trespass with a knife and production of a knife capable of inflicting serious injury will also increase from five to seven years.

Convictions for the “manufacture, importation, sale, hire or loan” of offensive weapons will attract a maximum sentence of 10 years instead of the previous seven.

“These amendments reflect the true gravity of the offences in question and will ensure that, in the most serious cases, the courts can impose a sanction that fully matches the crime,” said Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

She said the tougher sentencing provisions follow on from recent increases to the maximum sentences for assault causing harm, conspiracy to murder and assault of a peace officer.

Tougher sentences for knife crime were one of the recommendations of the knife crime subgroup of the Expert Forum on Antisocial Behaviour, which is chaired by the Minister of State James Browne.

Mr Browne said the Government has heeded the public’s concerns about knife crime.

“A number of extremely serious, and in some cases fatal, knife attacks in recent years have caused a valid increase in public concern about the criminal possession and use of knives,” he said. “The Government has listened to the public’s concerns and these changes in the law are aimed at ensuring that offenders are appropriately punished and that the use of knives in crime is reduced.”

Mr Browne said the changes “will send the message that the offences in question are wholly unacceptable behaviour in our society”.