Homes evacuated after Carlow town premises targeted in arson attack

Gardaí are investigating an arson attack on a premises in Carlow town centre that led to a large number of residents being forced to leave their apartments on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2.30am on Lower Tullow Street when it is understood a person or people broke into the premises and a fire was started.

Residents in the apartments are believed to have heard noise and were alerted to a fire beneath.

A car was reversed into the front of the premises, which was being operated as a tanning salon.

Fire units from Carlow town and Bagenalstown and gardaí attended the scene. The fire was quickly brought under control, and no residents were injured.

A section of street between Doyle’s Corner and the Potato Market will remain closed for several hours on Monday.

In a statement, the Garda said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage and fire at a premises on Tullow Street, Co Carlow, during the early hours of this morning, Monday.

“Fire services attended the scene to control a fire which had broken out. Significant damage was caused to the property but no injuries were reported.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Carlow Garda station 059 913 66220.

Mayor of Carlow and Fine Gael councillor Tom O’Neill said: “It’s shocking that such a fire broke out in the middle of the town centre. We owe a debt of gratitude to the fire services and the gardaí for getting to the scene so quickly and saving the lives of the apartment residents.

“The emergency services acted so quickly that they were able to stop the fire from spreading. They definitely saved the residents’ lives. I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage or CCTV to make it available to gardaí.”