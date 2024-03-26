Gardaí discover four explosive devices in west Dublin

Gardaí discovered four viable explosive devices during the search of a van in southwest Dublin on Sunday.
A man in his 40s was arrested following the search in Ronanstown, Dublin 22. He remains in Garda custody in Dublin, detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939.
Following the discovery of the explosive devices, gardaí requested the assistance of the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. The devices were safely removed from the scene.
In follow-up searches in Ballyfermot and Ronanstown, gardaí seized a quantity of suspected cannabis and a scrambler bike.
Garda investigations are ongoing.
