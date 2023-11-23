Gardaí at scene of reported stabbing on Parnell Square

Gardaí and emergency services are responding to a serious incident on Parnell Square, Dublin city centre, where a man was reported to have attacked a group of young people.

The incident took place outside Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square East as children were coming out of the school at around 1.40pm

At least three people have been hospitalised in the incident, including a girl, a woman and the assailant.

One witness reported that around 1.45pm a man was seen attacking a group of young people with a knife.

The eyewitness to the incident reported that several individuals intervened and disarmed the man.

Several eyewitnesses saw a large knife being taken from the suspected assailant and thrown into grass under trees on the opposite side of the road outside the Rotunda Hospital.

Several medics from the hospital attended the scene to provide medical attention.

Five ambulances and four Dublin Fire Brigade appliances attended the scene along with gardaí. The road is currently being closed off.

Gardaí confirmed they were responding to an incident on Parnell Square, but could not confirm further details.

“An Garda Síochána are currently at the scene of a serious incident on Parnell Square East and are being assisted other emergency services,” a spokesman said.

“At this early stage, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to confirm any further details,” he said.