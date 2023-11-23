Dublin stabbing: Three children injured, at least one seriously, after attack by man armed with knife

A major security incident left several people, including at least three children, with injuries in Dublin’s north inner city. A person of interest has been identified and a large knife has been seized at the scene on Parnell Square East. Gardaí have sealed off the scene.

The Irish Times understands at least three children have suffered suspected stab wounds, though some sources said that number may rise as more information is confirmed. The chief suspect for the knife attack has been detained and had sustained wounds believed to be self-inflicted.

Early indications suggest a man tried to attack a number of young people, including children, and that passers-by intervened. However, children, in addition to a passer-by and a man restrained at the scene have been hospitalised with injuries, including stab injuries.

The motive for the attack, which occurred close to a school on the street, has not been established, though gardaí said they are following a definite line of inquiry. The area has been sealed off as a crime scene and gardaí and paramedics quickly flooded in the street when the alarm was raised.

Garda Headquarters said the “serious public order incident” occurred just after 1.30pm and that five injured people had been taken to hospitals in the Dublin region. “The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children,” it said. “One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.

Gardaí have been in contact with the parents of all three injured children. “The adult female is being treated for serious injuries and the adult male for less serious injuries,” the statement said.

The incident took place outside Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square East as children were coming out of the school, which caters to primary-age children.

One witness reported that a man was seen attacking a group of young people with a knife. The eyewitness to the incident reported that several individuals intervened and disarmed the man. Several eyewitnesses saw a large knife being taken from the suspected assailant and thrown into grass under trees on the opposite side of the road outside the Rotunda Hospital.

Garda sources said the incident was being treated as a major security event, involving serious injury. A wide area on Parnell Square East has been declared a crime scene.

A striking image from the aftermath of the incident here via Irish Times photographer Alan Betson:

A father embraces his daughter after collecting her from the back lane of Coláiste Mhuire school after a stabbing incident on Parnell Square. Photograph: Alan Betson

Here’s Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste:

“On behalf of all the citizens of Dublin, I want to express my complete shock and sadness at the attack in Parnell Square today.

“To think that evil like this could happen, particularly to innocent children, is just devastating.

“The thoughts of our city are with the families involved this evening and, like everyone else, I am praying that these children and the adult involved will make a full recovery.

“I want to thank the brave members of the public who assisted at the scene, the emergency services who responded within minutes and the hospital staff who are caring for those attacked.”

Siobhan Kearney, an eyewitness to the Dublin stabbing incident, spoke to The Irish Times.

‘They were only just after finishing school’

Siobhan Kearney, an eyewitness, told Kitty Holland she had been having a cigarette outside the Rotunda hospital when the incident happened:

“I spotted a guy with a stabbing motion across the road and people screaming, so I look across the road and there was fellas there and they pulled the guy off the children. There was a good few kids. They were only just after finishing school. I’d say they were between the ages of 4, 5 and 6. No older.”

She said a number of people started attacking the alleged perpetrator, kicking him on the ground. “A few people were attacking and me and an American girl formed a ring around the culprit and so the garda could deal with him in due course.” She said emergency services arrived within minutes – an ambulance attended to the girl first, with a second ambulance and fire appliances on the scene after. She said a woman was also injured, who was also taken to hospital.

Asked if she had seen how seriously injured the girl was she said she had not. “I just seen the blood.”

She said a man on a moped had taken the knife, which she described as “about ten inches long, a big knife” from the alleged attacker and thrown it across the road to a grass verge by the Rotunda hospital. She had pointed this out to gardai who had removed it from the scene.

Olivia Kelly reports that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris just before 4pm left a meeting of the Policing Authority in Waterford city to return to Dublin to deal with the incident.

Some more information on Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square from Education Editor Carl O’Brien:

Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire is a mixed primary school with an enrolment of about 170 pupils.

Staff at the all-Irish school, located at No 4 Parnell Square, declined to comment on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this year the school celebrated work getting underway on a long-awaited new school building at an event attended by Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minster for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

The school started out as an all-Irish secondary school in the 1930s and, later, included a private all-Irish primary school which prepared boys aged 7-12 for entry to second level.

While the preparatory school closed in the 1980s as demand for private primary education dwindled, parents successfully lobbied for a free all-Irish primary school to replace it.

This led to the establishment of Gaelscoil Chólaiste Mhuire n 1988. It became co-educational in the mid-1990s.

It relocated from its home at 23-27 Parnell Square in 2000 and has been awaiting a new permanent school building for two decades, until work finally got underway this year.

Tim O’Brien has gathered some political reaction:

Members of the Government have expressed shock and offered sympathy to those affected by the stabbings in Dublin this afternoon.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square. A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.

He said the facts around the incident were still emerging. “The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that. Gardaí have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry,” Mr Varadkar said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident “which has left several people injured, including a woman and a number of children”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured, their families, friends and the emergency services who responded so quickly at the scene,” he said.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she had been briefed on the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman in Dublin today” by the Garda Commissioner

“All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period,” she said.

“It is my understanding that gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time. This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice” she said.

“My thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time”, she added.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonaldsaid she is horrified at the incident and her thoughts and prayers are with the families and with the staff in Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire.

She said: “There is shock throughout the community.

“I have just spoken to the Principal of Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire and relayed my support to the school community.

“I want to send my solidarity to the families of those attacked. As a parent, I can only imagine what they are going through right now.

“The community in the north inner-city stands with them.

“I want to commend the Gardaí for the speed of their response.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, in whose Dáil constituency the stabbings took place, said: “I am aware of an extremely serious incident that has taken place at Parnell Square in my constituency of Dublin Central.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this very serious incident, and their families. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Store Street police station,” he said.

Some travel disruption has resulted from Parnell Square East being treated as a crime scene by gardaí.

Southbound Dublin Bus routes are diverted via Denmark Street, Gardiner Street, Cathal Brugha Street, O’Connell Street and back on to the normal route, with northbound buses operating as usual.

Bus Éireann routes 103, 109, 109Z, 111 and NX are diverted inbound via Gardiner Street until further notice.

Social Affairs Correspondent Kitty Holland attended the scene after hearing reports of an incident on Parnell Square while covering the Stardust Inquests at the Pillar Room at the Rotunda across the road.

She shared these photographs.

Emergency services attend to the scene of the Dublin stabbing. Photograph: Kitty Holland / The Irish Times

Members of the Dublin Fire Brigade and other emergency services on the scene. Photograph: Kitty Holland / The Irish Times

The Dublin stabbing incident took place on Parnell Square, north of O'Connell Street. Photograph: Kitty Holland/The Irish Times

A large section of Parnell Square has been closed as a crime scene. Photograph: Kitty Holland/The Irish Times

It added the scene remained sealed off and the Garda was following a definite line of inquiry.