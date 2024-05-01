Man (54) appears in court charged with assaulting woman in Athlone nursing home

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting an 85-year-old woman in a nursing home in the Midlands on Monday night.

Peter Keaney (54) appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at Athlone District Court on Wednesday.

Mr Keaney is charged with one count of assault causing harm, under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, to the woman at the Sonas Nursing Home in Athlone. He was arrested at the scene.

The accused did not speak during the brief court hearing. There was a large media presence at the court and a number of onlookers gathered outside.

Mr Keaney, of Hillside Close, Monksland, Athlone, was represented by solicitor Mark Cooney, who told Judge Owens there was no application for bail. He added that his client was reserving his position on any such application.

Sgt Paul McNally said if a bail application was made there would be an objection. He also asked the court to ensure 48 hours notice was given of any such application.

Judge Owens granted Mr Keaney free legal aid after hearing he was working on a community employment scheme and directed that a psychiatric assessment be carried out on the accused.

She remanded Mr Keaney in custody until next Wednesday. Further directions in the case are being awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.