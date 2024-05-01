‘What are ye waiting for? Their centenary?’: Two people aged over 90 on social housing waiting list in Killarney

A Killarney Municipal District meeting was told a dozen people aged in their 80s and 39 in their 70s were among the 836 people on the waiting list for one-bed apartments in the area. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two people aged in their 90s are on the social housing list in Killarney, Co Kerry, with one of them waiting for a permanent home for more than 20 years, councillors have heard.

A Killarney Municipal District meeting was told a dozen people aged in their 80s and 39 in their 70s were among the 836 people on the waiting list for one-bed apartments in the area.

One of the two applicants aged over 90 is receiving the housing assistance payment (HAP) and is happy in his private rented accommodation, the meeting heard. The second person has been on the list for three years since their partner died.

“It is absolutely scandalous people in their 90s are waiting for housing. What are ye waiting for? Their centenary?” Labour councillor Marie Moloney asked council management.

The meeting heard that families were being housed in Killarney and the wider area, but single people and those aged 40 and above now make-up the vast majority of Kerry’s social housing waiting list.

The figures, including the age breakdown, were released following a request by Ms Moloney, a former senator, who said applicants in older age groups were being neglected by their local authority. She urged the council to look after these people, who she said may never be in a position to purchase a home due to the prices being sought around Killarney.

“For the name of God please look after the older age group before they depart this life,” she said.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said single people were spending “10, 12, 14 years” on the list without ever receiving an offer.

Council official Ger O’Brien said demand for one-bed apartments was strong across all five of Kerry’s municipal districts. He said the council’s building programme had focused on family units but now had to address the need among single people.

“The figures tell the story. One and two-beds will have to be prioritised,” he added.