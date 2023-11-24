Dublin riots: Clean-up begins after violence driven by ‘lunatic, hooligan faction’

Here is a summary of the violence in Dublin

There were violent clashes between large groups of people and gardaí in Dublin on Thursday evening, with vehicles set on fire, shops looted and a “significant” number of arrests, according to gardaí.

The violence followed an attack on several people outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire children’s school in Parnell Square by a man armed with a knife.

A girl (5) and a woman in her 30s were seriously injured in this attack. A six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy sustained less serious injuries. The Irish Times understands the woman was an employee of the school or afterschool care facility the children were attending.

A man in his 40s was also seriously injured in this incident and is also the chief suspect. Officers said they weren’t looking for anyone else and investigators say they’re “keeping an open mind” about any motive.

After this attack, violent disturbances broke out on several streets in Dublin city centre after 6pm with clashes between crowds of people and gardaí, leading to Garda vehicles, buses, cars and a Luas being set alight and shops looted.

Gardaí say this violence was driven by a “lunatic, hooligan faction driven by a far-right ideology”.

They urged people to “ignore misinformation about the stabbing online”

The violence in the city appeared to calm before midnight with significant numbers of gardaí on the streets overnight.

Transport services were disrupted during the violence and there will be ongoing disruptions to Luas services on Friday. All Dublin Bus services are operating as normal though some city centre services are being diverted.

Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.

Best reads

Public transport information

Dublin Bus has advised commuters that while its services are operating this morning, diversions are in place around Parnell Street, Parnell Square, and O’Connell Street. Passengers have been advised to expect delays to some services.

For the Luas, Red line services are not running between Smithfield and Connolly, while there is no service between St Stephen’s Green and Broombridge on the Green line.

Irish Rail has said Dart, Commuter and Intercity train services are operating as normal.

Good morning, Jack Power news reporter here, bringing you the latest from the aftermath of the major riots in Dublin city centre last night.

Gardaí are currently stationed outside a number of shops that were broken into and looted on Thursday night amid the chaos, as clean up crews work to remove the debris from a burnt out bus at the top of O’Connell Street.