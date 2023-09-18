Dublin Airport stabbing: Gardaí investigate whether suspect was aggrieved over dispute with State agencies

Dublin Airport police were on the scene almost immediately after the attack began, and arrested the suspect who was then transferred to Garda custody. Photograph: PA Wire

Gardaí are trying to establish if a man suspected of stabbing a passenger at Dublin Airport was aggrieved because of a dispute he was having with State agencies over social welfare payments or other benefits. The precise motive for the attack outside Terminal 1 on Sunday morning has still not been established, though no evidence has emerged to suggest it was terror-related.

Garda sources said the attacker was armed with a penknife and while he is an African migrant, he has lived in the Republic for over a decade, has secured status to stay indefinitely and has never come to the attention of gardaí as posing a security concern.

The man who was stabbed is in his 50s and was not known to his attacker. Gardaí believe the victim was effectively selected at random for attack, suffering multiple wounds including to the abdomen and neck.

Though the victim was with a group of people, they emerged from the violent incident unscathed. One Garda source said there was relief the knife attack did not result in more than one person being stabbed.

Airport Police were on the scene, at a smoking area outside the terminal, almost immediately after the attack occurred at around 11.30am. After the suspect had been held at the scene by the Airport Police he was then taking into custody by gardaí.

The suspect, who is in his 50s, was still being questioned on Monday at a north Dublin Garda station having been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. That legislation allows for him to be interviewed with up to 24 hours without charge.

The scene of the attack was sealed off for a period on Sunday and was examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. The area is well covered by CCTV and footage was being gathered for examination by investigating gardaí at Dublin Airport Garda station. However, while the scene was closed for a time, and part of an access road leading to the terminal was closed to facilitate gardaí and paramedics, there was no impact on flights.

It is understood members of the Airport Police were on the scene within about 90 seconds, detaining the suspect immediately before gardaí arrived and arrested him. Airport Fire Service paramedics attended to the victim of the incident before he was taken to hospital.

Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, confirmed gardaí and other emergency services had responded to “a public order incident outside Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport” on Sunday.

“A man (50s) was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for injuries believed at this time to be non-life-threatening. A second male (50s) was arrested at the scene,” it added.

Investigating gardaí, based at Dublin Airport Garda station, have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video footage, to come forward.