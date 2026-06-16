‘Highly discourteous’: Judge critical of silence around proposed withdrawal of solicitors

'There has been no notification from the Law Society of Ireland that services are to be withdrawn by their members,' said Judge Paul McDermott. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A High Court judge has criticised the Law Society of Ireland for failing to inform the courts of proposed withdrawal of legal-aid work by solicitors this week, describing it as “highly discourteous”.

Justice Paul McDermott said the court had not been made aware of any proposed action by solicitors and that this was “disappointing to say the least”.

“The court has received no formal notice of any such action being taken from any group of solicitors,” McDermott said on Tuesday. “Certainly there has been no notification from the Law Society of Ireland that services are to be withdrawn by their members.”

He added that the “unclear manner” of the proposed withdrawal of services was “highly discourteous” to the court, to all of those involved in trials including families in murder cases, to jurors and others.

“If such action is being taken, I would expect at the very least the court would have some formal notification from a representative body of some kind,” McDermott said. “I would have thought that would come from the Law Society of Ireland.”

The judge was making the comments ahead of the swearing in of a Central Criminal Court jury on Tuesday, with barristers expressing concern the trial may not be in a position to sit later this week.

It has been reported that solicitors will not be carrying out criminal legal-aid work in courts this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in a dispute over proposed legal-aid reforms involving solicitor fees.

The judge said if solicitors are going to withdraw services, “they should come to court and tell the court they are doing so”, adding they “might have the courtesy to do so well in advance of the cases being heard”.

He noted it was a situation in which professionals were disengaging from cases that were “difficult cases for all sides”. They should, he said, come in and convey that to the court and not leave it to barristers to “carry the can”.