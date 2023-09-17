Dublin Airport: Man hospitalised after being stabbed in neck and abdomen

The injured man has been hospitalised after the attack outside Terminal 1 at the airport. File photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

A man has suffered stab injuries after a violent incident on the Dublin Airport campus on Sunday. The injured man has been hospitalised after the attack outside Terminal 1 at the airport.

The Irish Times understands the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and neck and was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, north Dublin. However, despite the serious nature of his injuries, they are not life-threatening, according to sources.

Gardaí are working on a definite line of inquiry and have arrested a man for questioning. He was detained by members of the Airport Police, who were on the scene immediately, and who later transferred the suspect into the custody of gardaí.

A section of the campus, leading to the terminal building, was closed for a period to facilitate ambulances and Garda vehicles and also an examination of the crime scene.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, confirmed gardaí and other emergency services had responded to “a public order incident outside Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport” on Sunday.

“A male was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for injuries” it added.

“A male (40s) has been arrested and detained at a Garda station in the north Dublin area. Investigations are ongoing.”

DAA, which runs Dublin Airport, confirmed a man had been arrested and said “flights at Dublin Airport are operating normally”. It declined to make any further comment, directing additional queries to the Garda.

It is understood members of the Airport Police were on the scene within about 90 seconds, detaining the suspect immediately. Airport Fire Service paramedics attended to the victim of the incident before he was taken to hospital.