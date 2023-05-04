Judge orders Belgian Shepherd back to ‘doggie school’ over attack on jogger

A judge has ruled that a dog who “savaged” the leg of a jogger should return to “doggie school” to continue a training programme.

Judge Mary Larkin made the order regarding Rocco, a Belgian Shepherd, at Ennis District Court on Thursday.

The dog went for a man (29) who was on a footpath warming up for a fun run on Ballycar Road, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare on March 18th 2022.

A relative of Ms Ward’s had Rocco on a telescopic lead as they were getting the dog out of a car at the time. Judge Larkin said the dog had “savaged” the jogger, leaving him with visible injuries to his thigh.

Ellen Ward (64) of Ballycar Road, pleaded guilty to not having Rocco under her control on the day contrary to Section 9 and 27 of Control of Dogs Act.

‘Templemore for dogs’

Following the guilty plea, Rocco was sent for training to curb the behaviour that led to the incident. Ms Ward’s solicitor Daragh Hassett told Judge Larkin that handing in a progress report on a dog from a training school in Co Tipperary was a first for him. He described the dog training centre as “Templemore for dogs”, a reference to the Garda College in the town.

Sgt Louis Moloney told the court that the “fierce looking dog” had been to “doggie school”. Reading from the report, Judge Larkin said Rocco has been “lunging at the trainers and has to wear a muzzle”.

From the body of the court, Ms Ward said that was a reference to Rocco’s first week of training.

“The dog should have been trained before going out on the road attacking a jogger,” said the judge, who noted that she was not a “doggie person”. “The jogger was entitled to run the road minding his own business.”

Judge Larkin said she would adjourn the case for a further year to allow Rocco to get more training.

“A judge has to be satisfied that the dog is not going to come back again,” she added.