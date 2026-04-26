GAA live updates: Cork v Limerick in Munster SHC, Donegal v Down in Ulster SFC

Sunday’s fixtures

Connacht SFC semi-final: Mayo v Roscommon, 4pm

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Donegal v Down, 3pm

Munster SHC: Cork v Limerick, 2pm; Waterford v Tipperary, 4pm

Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kildare, 3pm; Galway v Offaly, 3.30pm

Christy Ring Cup: Wicklow v Meath, 2pm

Nicky Rackard Cup: Fermanagh v Mayo, 2pm; Sligo v Armagh, 2pm

Lory Meagher Cup: Lancashire 2-15 Cavan 3-16 (FT), 12pm; Leitrim v Longford, 2pm; Warwickshire v Monaghan, 2pm

28 Mins: Cork get on top of the breaking ball, then work it to the shooter, Fitzgibbon. He drives another one over from way out on the wing. A bizarre incident sees Barry Walsh skin Byrnes, but then lose his footing and Limerick bring it up the other end for a score. Cork 1-9 Limerick 0-13

26 Mins: Kyle Hayes executes a brilliant turnover of Darragh Fitzgibbon. Aidan O’Connor pops the resulting free over. Darragh Fitzgibbon taps a line ball up the wing, Hayes dummies it and is tripped, giving Connolly a handy free which he scores. Cork 1-8 Limerick 0-12

24 Mins: Mike Casey does well to stand up Hayes and force a wide. Cork are on top of the puckouts now, Rob Downey picking one out of the sky. Then Buckley came out the field to level matters. Hegarty responds well with a point all of his own making. Cork 1-7 Limerick 0-11

22 Mins: Alan Connolly drives a free over. Then he wins one out in front of his man, checks onto his left side and cracks it over. A point in it! Cork 1-6 Limerick 0-10

20 Mins: GOAL for Cork! Will O’Donoghue takes a poor touch and Cork players descend upon him. Barrett gets on it and drives it into the corner of the net. Cork 1-4 Limerick 0-10

18 Mins: Adam English scoops up a broken ball and pops it over. He’s having some year so far. Alan Connolly responds with a free. Then Kyle Hayes gets room to drive into, but Eoin Downey stopped him in his tracks. That sort of tackle could lift the team - it certainly lifted the crowd. Cork 0-4 Limerick 0-10

15 Mins: Tim O’Mahony points a free for Cork. Cork 0-3 Limerick 0-9

14 Mins: Three scores in a row for O’Connor, slipped through by a lovely hand pass from Lynch. Limerick are like animals, hunting in packs so far. Cork 0-2 Limerick 0-9

13 Mins: Aidan O’Connor gets his first free of the day. Then he gets a load of space out wide and pops it over. Cork 0-2 Limerick 0-8

11 Mins: Limerick turn over Barry Walsh really well, and Cian Lynch finds a great pass out of defence. Cahalane decides to stand off O’Brien, and the full-forward gets his second point of the day. Cork 0-2 Limerick 0-6

10 Mins: Brian Hayes gets Cork’s first score from out on the sideline. Limerick defended really well, but Hayes still squeezed it over. Then Cork scrap well for the ball, and Fitzgibbon cracks over a beauty from miles out. Cork 0-2 Limerick 0-5

8 Mins: Byrnes finds O’Brien up front with a great pass, who lays it off for Cathal O’Neill to score. Then Casey has his first attempt, which tails wide, but Limerick win the puckout again and O’Brien adds a fifth for Limerick. Cork look in trouble at the minute. Cork 0-0 Limerick 0-5

6 Mins: Damien Cahalane is in for Joyce. When play resumes Lynch drives up the middle, taking a lot of steps, but Limerick keep it and English pops one over. Up the other end, Shane Barrett finds a pocket of space just inside the Limerick half, but puts it wide. Cork 0-0 Limerick 0-3

3 Mins: The atmosphere is crazy so far, and the game is wild. James Owens seems determined not to blow his whistle at all today. Ciarán Joyce has taken a knock, so there’s a pause for breath. Cork 0-0 Limerick 0-2

1 Mins: A wild scramble for posession straight away and Diarmaid Byrnes gets the shot away to score the first point of the day. Limerick win Cork’s first puckout, and then there’s a bit of shouldering between Cian Lynch and Shane Barrett. Hegarty gets a second from a quick line ball. Cork 0-0 Limerick 0-2

The national anthem is being sung now, so it’ll be throw-in time in just a moment.

Denis Walsh is our man in Páirc Uí Chaoimh:

"A pet day in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with just a slight breeze towards the Blackrock End. This is the fourth meeting of Cork and Limerick this year, stretching back to a Munster league game in January; Limerick have won the other three. After Aaron Gillane’s defection during the week there are no further changes to the Limerick team that won the league final. Cork are unchanged from the team that beat Tipperary last Sunday."

Right, twenty minutes until throw-in for Cork-Limerick. No changes from the home side named during the week.

Cork team to play Limerick in Round 2 of the Munster SHC has been announced 🔴⚪️



🗓 Sunday, April 26th

🕑 2PM

📍 SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh



🔗 https://t.co/mS2H4q7VIM pic.twitter.com/ri9f0b84XF — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) April 23, 2026

And the same is true for Limerick - nothing being held back today?

In Nicky English’s column, he focuses on how league form has translated accurately into Championship for many of the teams. That poses questions ahead of Limerick’s first involvement in Munster against Cork, with the Treaty County the obvious standouts in the league.

[Nicky English: League form borne out in provincial championships’ opening weekend]

Seán Moran has the unenviable task of trying to make sense of the Munster Hurling Championship just one week into the season. There’s still a long way left to go, but Tipp and Waterford will have concerns after their losses, while Cork look like they’re on the up, having beaten their conquerors from last year’s All-Ireland final.

[Seán Moran: Another claustrophobic Munster round-robin opens with more questions than answers]

Cork-Limerick today is already the third meeting of the sides this year. Last year they played out a classic of a Munster final, so let’s hope it’s similar stuff today.

Limerick manager John Kiely and his charges have arrived in Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of their clash with Cork. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Galway legend Joe Canning looks ahead to Cork-Limerick today, with both counties well-placed to rise to the top of the Munster SHC. The Rebels made a strong start against Tipp last week, meaning it could end up being a very different game to the league final these counties played out a few short weeks ago.

[Joe Canning: Cork’s win over Tipperary raises bigger questions before Limerick clash]

Roscommon come into today’s Connacht semi against Mayo on the back of a strong league season. However, with a few key players missing, it’s hard to know what version of the Rossies will face Andy Moran’s men. Malachy Clerkin speaks to local legend Donie Smith about the county’s characteristic inconsistency.

[The Roscommon enigma: ‘Give us no chance and we could upset the odds. Give us every chance and we might let you down’]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s Championship action. Munster hurling continues to provide the big stories early on, as Limerick and Cork renew their rivalry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2pm), and All-Ireland champions Tipperary travel to Waterford (4pm) with both sides badly needing a win to boost their chances of progressing.

There’s a do-or-die clash for Down in Ulster football, as they could miss out on Sam Maguire football if they fail to beat Division 1 league winners Donegal (3pm). Meanwhile, the biggest clash in football sees Mayo host Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final at 4pm.

Galway, Offaly and Dublin are all in action in Leinster, with plenty more hurling throughout the different tiers. Join us for updates across the country throughout the afternoon.