Hidden car compartment contained €5m ‘tick-list’ of cash movements, court hears

Labourer Alan Smith (45) of Ballintree Villas, Tyrrellstown, Dublin 15, was arrested by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. Stock photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A Dublin man intercepted moving just over €117,000 in suspected crime proceeds had ledgers showing €5 million in cash movements in a hidden compartment in his car, it has been alleged.

Labourer Alan Smith (45) of Ballintree Villas, Tyrrellstown, Dublin 15, was arrested after the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped him at Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin on April 23rd last.

He is accused of having €117,100, alleged proceeds of criminal conduct. He appeared before Judge Michèle Finan at Dublin District Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody after deferring a bail application.

The court heard the case stemmed from an investigation into a transnational organised crime group. Det Gda Mark Donovan gave evidence that Smith, who has not yet indicated a plea, made no reply when charged.

The detective alleged the man was placed under surveillance and observed briefly interacting with an unknown male in Monkstown, Co Dublin, who handed over a bag through the driver’s window of Smith’s car. The court heard that the accused was the sole occupant of the Ford Mondeo.

It was later intercepted in Blackrock, and he was arrested and brought to Dundrum Garda station. During the contested bail hearing, it was revealed that his car was subsequently searched and cash was recovered in a “deep concealment” in the rear seat.

The detective explained that it was operated by a button in the car’s cigarette lighter and that this was an aftermarket addition to the vehicle.

In addition to the cash, gardaí located ledgers and documents relating to “substantial cash movements going back to 2021”, including a tick list, amounting to €5 million being transported, the court heard.

The detective garda also said that the accused’s phone had been seized but that it was encrypted and could not be accessed.

The garda also feared that the man was a flight risk because of his alleged connection to a group with the means to facilitate his evasion of justice.

The court heard that the accused, a married father of three who is unemployed, had lived at the same address for decades.

The detective garda agreed with defence barrister Kevin McCrave that during his questioning, his client had spoken about being placed under a threat. The case continues for a bail ruling on Wednesday.

The granting of legal aid has been deferred pending a statement of Smith’s means being handed in to the court.