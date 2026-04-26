Behind Nickie Quaid: The unseen goalkeepers who helped build Limerick’s dynasty

Jason Gillane tells a story from a Limerick training camp in Portugal five years ago. Gillane was unpacking his gear in the dressingroom before one of the field sessions when he realised he had forgotten his bicycle shorts. The pitches were a bus ride from their accommodation, so there was no going back.

At the elite level, hurling goalkeepers don’t wear those garments for style or comfort. Just like batsmen in cricket, goalies wear a protective cup in their groin area, but rather than holding it in place with a jock strap, bicycle shorts are the scaffolding of choice.

“Nickie [Quaid] took his bicycle shorts straight off and gave them to me,” says Gillane. “I didn’t even have to ask – I wouldn’t have asked obviously. When someone mentions his name, that story is one of the first things I think of. He wants the best for everyone around him. He puts everyone else before him. Nickie Quaid comes last in his head.”

Gillane spent four years on the panel in two different spells and over the last 15 years there were nine others like him, coming and going in Quaid’s shadow. When Quaid made his breakthrough as the Limerick goalie in 2011, Brian Murray and Aaron Murphy were the other goalies on the panel. After that, at various times, came Barry Hennessy, Dave McCarthy, Cian Hedderman, Jamie Power, Shane Dowling, Colin Ryan and Fionn O’Brien.

Essentially, though, nobody else got a look in. Quaid evolved into one of the greatest goalkeepers of this or any other era and in his wake were talented players, most of whom would have been good enough at some other time, or in some other place.

Last month, Quaid made his 171st competitive appearance for Limerick, surpassing a record that had been set by his father Tommy 33 years earlier. That number will reach 174 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane and Jason Gillane lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2020. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In this year’s league, only three players started every game for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor, Adam English and Quaid. They were in primary school when Quaid made his first start, as an outfield player in 2010. His longevity and stamina and strength of purpose and overwhelming desire to play are of a piece.

“If there was a Munster league match in December and Nickie wasn’t playing, he wouldn’t be too happy,” says Gillane, laughing. “I always say to him, ‘Would you not push over for the rest of us, you’ve enough of it played?’”

But if Quaid was imperious and immovable, what was it like to be his understudy? How did they keep going?

Hennessy was in and out of the panel at the beginning of the last decade but was ever present between 2014 and 2022; in that time, he made just two championship appearances while Quaid recovered from surgery on his shoulder, 11 years ago now. In four years, Gillane made two appearances in the league. Most of the backup goalies would have popped up in a Munster League game or maybe a challenge match, but they all knew where they stood. They were stuck behind a moving statue to brilliance.

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Quaid needed them, though. He wanted to be pushed, and that dynamic would have failed if any of the reserve goalies were disillusioned or demotivated or not engaged. It is Quaid’s habit to turn up at the Gaelic Grounds a couple of hours before training is due to start, and they would join him. The commitment wasn’t stratified.

But it wasn’t just about hurling drills and synchronised schedules, it had to work on a personal level too. It wasn’t enough to admire him, they had to like him. Without doing anything forced or out of character, Quaid minded those relationships. They were drawn to him. They felt valued.

GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final, Croke Park. 19/8/2018. Limerick's goalkeeper Barry Hennessy and Nickie Quaid celebrate. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“There was always that mutual respect there and appreciation of each other,” says Hennessy. “We were pushing each other hard, we got the best out of each other. When one of us wasn’t going well, it was probably a bit of a reflection on the other and even the third keeper. We always kept each other honest. There was no one slacking off.

“There was no one bigger than the entire thing. It was about helping. There was no badness. You’d hear of horror stories in other counties [between the goalies on the panel] but we had a very good relationship. We knew each other very well. When we were both on song, we knew it was a reflection that we were both working hard. That benefited the team massively.”

Hennessy and Quaid have known each other since they were kids. Born two months apart in 1989, they both made the Limerick under-14s at the same time, Quaid in goal, Hennessy as his backup. But for the Limerick under-16s, minors and under-21s Quaid played outfield, just as he did for his club. That gave Hennessy some air and some light.

“We were two completely different keepers at that stage,” says Hennessy. “I was very Cummins-esque [Brendan Cummins], jumping around the goals, doing a somersault to make a save. Nickie was always Nickie. Nickie was always about the bread and butter. Very solid. Obviously made great saves as well, but very solid, very assured, whereas I was the complete opposite.”

How good did people think Quaid could become? How much was obvious? Brian Murray was the All Star goalkeeper in 2007, and he was in his final year on the panel when Quaid became the Limerick goalie in 2011.

“What stood out to me were his basics,” says Murray. “Have you ever seen him drop a ball into the net? Or drop a ball down in the square even? And then, when you’re talking about his puck-outs, it’s a different universe.”

Limerick's goalkeeper Nickie Quaid. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

That wasn’t always the case, though. In 2012, when Quaid received an All-Star nomination for the first time, he blamed himself for his part in Limerick’s defeat to Tipperary. They led by six points with 15 minutes left and lost by four; in that time Quaid took 12 puck-outs, only one of which led to a Limerick possession. In his decision-making, he believed he should have been braver. With sweat and blood, that came.

When John Kiely took over as manager in 2017, Hennessy reckons that Limerick’s retention rate from puck-outs was “30-something per cent.” By the time they won the All-Ireland in 2018, their retention rate was a staggering 72.25 per cent from 265 puck-outs, according to The Green Monster, Brian McDonnell’s stunning analysis of that season. He described those numbers as “absolutely ridiculous”.

Quaid was devoted to being better. When he was a Health and Leisure student in Tralee IT, Quaid produced a thesis on goalkeeping, focusing on the perceived benefits of specific training. When Paul Kinnerk and Seánie O’Donnell arrived as part of Kiely’s management team, as lead coach and lead analyst, he was dealing with like-minded individuals. Quaid was not just the executor of the puck-out strategy, he was also its co-creator, curator and chief critic.

“I’ve never seen a fella prepare as well as he did in terms of hours upon hours of video analysis, watching how teams are setting up against you,” says Hennessy. “You could liken it to Tom Brady or Peyton Manning, going through copious amounts of film, just watching for tells in the defence. I think he had seen it so many times on video that he could nearly pre-empt what was going to happen.”

All of the reserve goalies were on that train with him. Nobody was waving from the platform.

“The three goalies got on extremely well, but we were still extremely competitive on the field,” says Dave McCarthy, who spent five years on the panel in two different spells. “Nickie, because of the way he carried himself, and carried himself through the drills, he brought everyone with him and with the same attitude. He was the benchmark and he was drawing everyone to that standard.

Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Final, LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 30/6/2019 Tipperary vs Limerick Limerick's goalkeeper Nickie Quaid makes a save from Seamus Callanan of Tipperary Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

“His standards never faltered. Nickie gets cross with his mistakes – in a calm manner. He gets sour when he’s not doing well, as much as he did when he was 20 years of age.”

So, what sets him apart? Presence, first.

“It’s not about being comfortable in goals,” says McCarthy, “it’s about being comfortable with being uncomfortable. It’s an awful lot more of a mental game for keepers [compared to other positions]. He has mastered that. He has just become so comfortable with those situations when a puck-out must be delivered.

“Consistency is what every goalie is measured off. If you look at the game now, shot-stopping is 5 per cent or 10 per cent of what a goalie has to do – maybe not even that much. His puck-outs, his fielding of the ball, his management of the game – there’s no one been able to reach the level of consistency that he has.

“And then it’s the comfort he gives people around him. When he’s in behind a defence it’s like a sense of calm comes over everyone. The boys know when to leave the ball in, and because he’s been there so long, they have their own communication. He’s just a great anchor.”

In the in-house training games in the build-up to championship matches, one of the reserve goalies would mimic the puck-outs of the team they were playing next. Unlike others in those A versus B games, they knew they weren’t pushing for a starting place but performing that role was part of their commitment to serve.

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 17/7/2022. Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid with his on Daithi. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“You’re obviously contributing to the bigger thing,” says Hennessy. “Having that skill set, to expose them to what was coming at the weekend, that was massively important too.

“When you believe in the vision that John [Kiely] and Paul [Kinnerk] were setting out you had to buy into it 100 per cent. At the end of the day, you are choosing to do it. It’s your choice. You can’t turn around halfway through it and give out about it because you are making the choice to be there.”

They were more than numbers in the match programme. Friendships developed. Gillane has been dropped twice from the Limerick panel and both times the first person that called him was Quaid. When Gillane played for Mary I in the final of the Fitzgibbon Cup a couple of years ago, he rang Quaid for advice about the best sliotars to use and Quaid just dropped a bag of sliotars to his house.

Quaid will be 37 in June, but nothing is slipping. Last year O’Donnell gave the Limerick goalies a virtual reality headset to work on their reactions. They took it in turns.

“I remember looking at his score,” says Gillane, “and thinking like, ‘This has to be wrong. There’s no way he could have got that’. Nickie said to me, ‘How are you getting on?’ And I said, ‘I don’t believe in that stuff at all. I have no interest in that’. I remember, I was getting thick. I was doing it morning, noon and night and I wasn’t getting 40 per cent of what Nickie was getting.”

They all knew where they stood.

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