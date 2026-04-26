Former TD Jim Glennon confirms he wrote character reference for man convicted of sexually exploiting teenager

Former Fianna Fáil TD Jim Glennon has confirmed he was the politician who offered a character reference for Daniel Ramamoorthy, who was convicted of sexually exploiting a child.

Glennon has formally apologised for writing the reference, which he said was “naive” and “wrong.” He confirmed he will also be “resigning from any and all employment, consultancies, and directorships that I currently hold.”

Ramamoorthy, a one-time government department advisor, was found guilty earlier this month of sexually exploiting a teenage boy he met while volunteering as a Christian children’s camp guide. Ramamoorthy, with an address at Whitebarn Road, Rathfarnham, and also in Germany, had also been due to stand trial on a charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, known in law as child pornography. He pleaded guilty to this charge before the trial started.

It had emerged during the case that one of those who had offered a character reference for Ramamoorthy was a former TD.

In a statement on Sunday Glennon, who served as a Fianna Fáil TD in the Dublin North constituency from 2002 to 2007, confirmed that he had offered a character reference for Ramamoorthy.

“I confirm that I am the former TD who submitted a character reference for the convicted Daniel Ramamoorthy, as referred to by the judge in the Court of Criminal Appeal earlier this week,” he said.

“The crimes committed by Mr Ramamoorthy were vile and of the most egregious nature. I offer my unreserved apology to the victim and to their family. Writing the letter was an error of judgement. I recognise that my actions may have added to the pain and distress already caused by the horrific abuse they endured, and I am deeply sorry for contributing to their suffering.

Daniel Ramamoorthy, who was found guilty by a jury of one count of sexually exploiting a teenager. Photograph: Collins Courts

“I failed to give proper weight to the gravity of the crimes, to the trauma experienced by the victim and their family, and the courage it takes to report such abuse. I was extremely naive and I was wrong.

Jim Glennon during an Irish rugby squad session at Lansdowne Road in 1987. Photograph: Peter Thursfield

“I will be writing to the family of the victim, through the Courts Service, to express my sincere apologies directly.

“I will also be resigning from any and all employment, consultancies, and directorships that I currently hold.”

Glennon had served as a non-executive chairman at Edelman Ireland, the global communications firm, since 2008.

According to the firm’s website, Glennon provided “public affairs advice to a range of clients, bringing unique insights and perspective through his political and policy experience.”

Glennon, who is also a former international rugby player, was a former selector, coach and manager for Leinster Rugby.