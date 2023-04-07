Man arrested in connection with Eddie Hutch murder released

Eddie Hutch Snr was killed at his home on Poplar Row in Dublin on February 8th, 2016

A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of taxi driver Eddie Hutch Snr in Dublin seven years ago has been released without charge.

The man, who was in his 40s, had been arrested on Wednesday night for questioning by investigating gardaí.

A Garda spokesman said a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

Mr Hutch (59) was shot dead at his home on Poplar Row in the north inner city on February 8th, 2016.

The father of five had worked as a taxi driver, with gardaí believing he was targeted because he was a member of the Hutch family, as the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud began to significantly escalate in early 2016.

The killing is thought to have been carried out in retaliation for the deadly Regency Hotel attack days earlier, in which Kinahan associate David Byrne was killed.

Mr Hutch was an uncle of Gary Hutch (34), who was shot dead in September 2015 at an apartment block near Marbella in Spain, a killing which is believed to have been the catalyst for the feud.