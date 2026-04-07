Appeal for information on Emer O’Loughlin, 21 years after murder

Emer O’Loughlin's family are still struggling to come to terms with her loss and is asking for assistance. File photograph: The Irish Times

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in connection with the murder of Emer O’Loughlin on the 21st anniversary of her death.

On April 8th, 2005, human remains were discovered in a mobile home close to where O’Loughlin, then aged 23, lived with her boyfriend at Ballybornagh, Tubber in Co Clare.

The mobile home had been destroyed by fire. Human remains discovered inside were later identified as being O’Loughlin’s.

On May 19th, 2010, investigating gardaí exhumed her remains, which were then removed to University Hospital Galway where forensic anthropology tests were conducted.

The tests indicated that she had died a violent death, and as a result, the investigation was upgraded to murder.

Two decades on, O’Loughlin’s family are still struggling to come to terms with her loss and is asking for assistance.

Gardaí are asking the public if they have any piece of information they feel might be relevant to the investigation to make contact.

“If you believe you’re maybe in a position to bring closure and get justice for them, gardaí would like to hear from you,” they said.

“Do you have any information that may assist with the investigation? Gardaí may have spoken to you previously and due to the passage of time, you may now feel better placed to assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Gort Garda station on 091-636400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any station.