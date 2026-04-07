My gutters are being damaged by the equipment used by my contractor. What can I do?

I get my gutters cleaned regularly but they use either a vacuum method with a rigid pole which they jam vigorously into the gutters, or else power spraying. I am left with some leaks due to broken joints and weakened silicone. This method is far from ideal obviously, but it seems widespread. I presume the alternative is ladder and removal by scoop, but most companies seem to favour other methods. I would welcome your advice please.

Cleaning out gutters is one of those necessary but awkward jobs that most property owners need to deal with every year or two.

Gutters tend to clog quite easily, particularly where there are nearby trees, due to heavy moss growth on roofs washing into gutters from heavy rainfall, or in urban areas where windblown debris can build up. Over time, this accumulation restricts water flow and can lead to overflow, staining, and damage to the building fabric.

From what you’ve described, I would agree with your concerns about how the gutters have been cleaned previously. Many contractors now use high-powered vacuum or blowing systems from ground level. While these methods are efficient and reduce working at height, they can be quite aggressive. In practice, they often disturb the gutter sections, weaken joints, and break down seals, which can lead to leaks and staining issues.

The more traditional approach – using ladders and manually removing debris – is generally gentler and more controlled. However, it is slower, more labour intensive and less popular with contractors for both time and safety reasons.

[ A guide to quick home maintenance fixes that avoid future costly repairsOpens in new window ]

In reality, there’s a trade-off between speed and care. Given the issues you may be now experiencing, it may be worth considering a longer-term solution. If your existing gutters are sectional metal or UPVC with multiple joints, these are always more vulnerable to movement and failure over time, particularly when subjected to repeated cleaning.

Aidan McDonald is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the SCSI

The ideal alternative would be to replace them with a seamless, extruded aluminium system. These are formed in continuous lengths, which removes the need for joints altogether. This significantly reduces the risk of leaks and makes future maintenance less problematic.

While replacement may seem like a more costly option upfront, it can often prove more economical over time. Repeated repairs to joints and seals, particularly after routine cleaning, can add up – both in cost and disruption. In many cases, investing in a more robust system early can save money, hassle and harm to the building in the long run.

Aidan McDonald is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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