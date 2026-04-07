Crime & Law

Man released after arrest over attempted murder of Charles Dooher last year

Five masked men entered Dooher’s Donegal home in January 2025 and assaulted him and his father

Charles Dooher (26) was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, where he remains in a critical condition after being 'brutally attacked' at his home in Lifford on the morning of January 20th
Charles Dooher with his mother Anna Marie.
Katie Mellett
Tue Apr 07 2026 - 19:371 MIN READ

A man aged in his 50s has been released after his arrest in connection with the alleged attempted murder of Charles Dooher (20s), who was assaulted at his home in Co Donegal in January last year.

The man was arrested on Sunday, April 5th and detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He has since been released, and a file was prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On January 20th, 2025, five masked men entered Dooher’s home in Lifford and assaulted him with metal bars. He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

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His father, who was also assaulted, received treatment for less serious injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist