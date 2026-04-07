Luxury apartment in magnificent period building by the harbour in Dún Laoghaire

Address : The Brigantine, 9 Anglesea Collection, Crofton Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €2,250,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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The Anglesea Collection comprises 13 luxury apartments in a magnificent period building on Crofton Road, looking out to Dún Laoghaire harbour and across to Howth. The building had been used as offices for many years, but in 2019 it was restored, upgraded and reconfigured by Bourke Builders, with original period features either restored or replaced, and its sense of elegance and fine living reinstated.

Apartment 9, the Brigantine, is on the first floor and occupies almost the entire west wing of that floor. It’s a three-bedroom apartment, with open-plan kitchen/dining/sittingroom, separate livingroom, main bathroom and three en suites. With generous dimensions of 212sq m (2,282sq ft), wide hallways, and high ceilings reaching up to 3.1m (just over 10ft), the Brigantine feels very roomy, but interestingly, it will probably appeal most to downsizers looking to move out of their large house to somewhere more manageable without losing the period comfort and style. It is Ber exempt and is for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty asking €2.25 million.

The building has a spacious communal entrance, with huge white marble fireplace and wide, sweeping staircase to the upper floors – it’s like walking into the foyer of a five-star hotel. There’s a handy lift to all floors, and on the second floor return is a relaxation area with large south-facing windows.

The apartment itself also has a spacious entrance hall, and you can immediately see the intricate ceiling coving, cornicing and centre roses swooping above, a rich palette of plasterwork running throughout the apartment. Dark engineered wood flooring also runs throughout, adding a layer of warmth and comfort.

Aerial view

Sittingroom

Sittingroom fireplace

Immediately to the right is an inner hall that leads to two double bedrooms, each with an en suite and built-in wardrobes. Both bedrooms face south, and there’s a small space above the inner hall which could be used for additional storage in each bedroom. The en suites have step-in showers with monsoon heads, WC, wash-hand basin with cupboard underneath, and heated towel rail.

Further down the main hallway is another inner hall that leads to a large livingroom with full-height windows and glass doors opening out on to a generous balcony. This south-facing room is an ideal entertainment space for barbecues or cocktails, catching the early evening sun.

The main bathroom is also off this inner hall, and has a standalone clawfoot bath with shower attachment, coving and recessed lighting. Opposite is a large laundry/utility room plumbed for washer and dryer, with sink unit and fitted shelves, which also houses the gas boiler, water cylinder, fuse board and heating controls. Across the main hallway from the utility room is a large linen cupboard with a handy ladder to reach to the top shelves.

The last door to the right of the hallway opens into the main bedroom suite, with two large windows facing east with shutters, a large walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room. Here, the sense of space and privacy is palpable, with a small foyer separating the room from the rest of the apartment, and high ceiling, coving and centre rose exuding old-world luxury.

Then we come to the piece de resistance of the Brigantine, the large, open-plan kitchen/dining/sittingroom, with five large sash windows with working shutters giving superb views over Dún Laoghaire harbour, out to Dublin Bay and all the way over to Howth. Two more large sash windows, facing east, flank the sittingroom fireplace, which has white marble mantel and surround, tiled and brass hood inset and coal-effect gas fire.

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The kitchen/dining/sittingroom areas are discreetly divided by large wood-panelled openings, but there’s nothing to break the sense of flow throughout this impressive living space.

The kitchen has a fitted cupboards and units reaching almost to the ceiling cornicing, plus a free-standing centre island/breakfast bar. The high-end appliances are all by Neff, and the extractor fan is by Elica.

The apartment comes with two parking spaces, one at ground level and the other in the basement. Even your car gets the luxury treatment, with its own lift to bring it down to the basement, and a handy turntable at each level to allow you to point the car in the optimum direction when entering and exiting the lift.

The Brigantine is next door to one of Dún Laoghaire’s most popular attractions, Scrumdiddly’s ice cream shop. Just up the road are the cafes, restaurants and pubs of the Pavilion, and the DLR Lexicon Library. Both the east and west piers are popular for walks, and you can walk or cycle to Sandycove, passing the People’s Park and the new marina on the site of the old Dún Laoghaire baths.

Hall

Dining area

Kitchen

Balcony

Bedroom 1