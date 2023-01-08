Man who was on life support after Cork assault dies

Gardaí in Cork are expected to launch a murder inquiry following the death of a 29-year-old man who had been on life support in hospital following a serious assault over the Christmas period.

Matt O’Neill from Glenwood in Carrigaline had been on a ventilator at Cork University Hospital (CUH) since he was assaulted in Glenwood Estate in the south Cork town at about 5.30pm on December 28th.

Mr O’Neill suffered serious head injuries and was left unconscious in the assault. He was rushed by ambulance to CUH where he underwent surgery, but he never regained consciousness.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that Mr O’Neill, a single man, died at CUH shortly after 11am on Sunday. His body has been removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.

Investigators have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and it’s expected that Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster will carry out a postmortem on Monday.

It’s expected that gardaí will formally launch a murder inquiry into Mr O’Neill’s death once they receive the postmortem results, which are expected to confirm he died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Two teenagers have already been arrested, questioned and charged with assault causing harm to Mr O’Neill, with one man having been remanded on bail and the other remanded in custody.

The two, aged 19 and 18, have made two court appearances to date and the 18 year old, who is in custody, was remanded in continuing custody to appear again at Cork District Court on January 19th.

The second man, who was remanded on bail with conditions, was remanded by Judge Olann Kelleher on continuing bail to appear again in court on March 2nd for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault in Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021-4947120 or any Garda station.

They are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm-5.45pm on Wednesday, 28th December 2022, to contact them.

They are especially anxious to speak to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident and they have urged any such person to contact investigating gardaí.