Man found dead in south Dublin died of natural causes, postmortem finds

Man in his 40s found dead at rear of property on Lower Rathmines Road at about 10pm on Saturday

While the dead man appeared to have a number of injuries, prompting concerns he had been assaulted, this was not the case.

Conor Lally
Sun Jan 8 2023 - 15:03

Gardaí in south Dublin investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a property on Saturday night have ruled out foul play in his death.

A postmortem examination on the remains of the man, conducted by Dr Margaret Bolster of Office of the State Pathologist, found he died of natural causes.

The scene where the deceased man was found at around 10pm on Saturday is a popular location with people who gather for street drinking.

The Garda inquiry in the man’s death was continuing on Sunday. However, it will inform the inquest process and is not a criminal investigation as the postmortem has ruled out foul play.

The alarm was raised at about 10pm on Saturday when gardaí and paramedics were called to the property on Lower Rathmines Road. On arrival at the scene they found the man in his 40s dead at the rear of the property.

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times

