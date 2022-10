Police in Northern Ireland are at the scene of a shooting incident in west Belfast. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Police in Northern Ireland are at the scene of a shooting incident in west Belfast.

The incident happened at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club in the Suffolk Road area on Sunday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Two ambulances were also parked within the grounds while a PSNI helicopter monitored the scene from above.

The PSNI said part of Suffolk Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place. -PA

