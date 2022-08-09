Gsoc investigation following road traffic incident in Monaghan

Gsoc is investigating if there was Garda involvement in an incident in Co Monaghan in which a number of people were injured. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has appealed for witnesses to a road traffic incident in Co Monaghan in which a number of people were injured earlier this week to come forward.

A silver 2005 Volkswagen Passat with a blue rear right door was involved in the incident at Corraskea on the R183 Ballybay to Clones road between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Monday.

In a statement, Gsoc said it was appealing for relevant footage or any witnesses who might have seen any “interaction” between the vehicle and An Garda Síochána in the area to contact it on 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

The policing watchdog did not elaborate on what involvement, if any, gardaí were alleged to have had in the incident. It received a notice on Tuesday morning from a Garda superintendent in Monaghan who said this may have been the case.

The matter is now being investigated by Gsoc in accordance with the provisions of the 2005 Garda Síochána Act, which provides for an independent investigation of any matter where the conduct of a garda might lead to the death of or serious injury to a member of the public.

The scene of the incident was being preserved and Gsoc investigators were in attendance along with Garda forensic collision investigators.