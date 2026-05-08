Senior public sector managers say pay must be competitive to ensure recruitment

The next public sector pay deal must reflect that the cost of fuel, food and other daily expenses have all increased significantly while tax changes have not kept pace, senior civil servants have heard at their annual conference in Dublin.

Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants general secretary Ciarán Rohan told delegates that managers in the civil and public service are consistently being asked to do more, “but in real terms, they are not being paid more”.

The union represents 4,500 members at principal officer (PO) and assistant principal (AP) levels and, said Rohan, “pay is the central issue”.

He was speaking in favour of a motion in which it was suggested spikes in inflation had undermined the benefits of the last national pay deal. It also called for senior managers’ pay in the public sector to remain competitive so that recruitment does not become a problem.

“Pay has to reflect responsibility,” he said. “We are not here to claim the system is in crisis or anything like that. What we are saying is that members should not ignore the direction of travel because roles at AP and PO levels are not standing still. They are becoming more complex, more demanding and carrying greater levels of accountability. And if pay doesn’t keep pace with that reality, then a gap opens up and ... it becomes harder and harder to close.”

Rohan said he expected the talks on a new pay deal to take place over the summer, with the current agreement due to expire at the end of June. About 400,000 workers will be affected.

Meanwhile, delegates have opposed moves by government departments to change blended working practices.

A review of existing arrangements – many established during the Covid-19 pandemic – is due in June. However, the Department of Social Protection recently confirmed increased attendance requirements after the Workplace Relations Commission found in its favour on the issue.

One delegate told Friday’s conference that the cost of fuel made this “the worst time possible” to be ordering those staff with the longest commutes back to the office.

Those at the event also backed a motion on allowing for any unpaid portion of maternity leave to count for pension purposes.

“You are penalising women. It’s kind of a penalty on motherhood,” said Orla McBreen, chairwoman of the union’s executive and soon to be the State’s ambassador to Ukraine. “There is a welcome emphasis on gender pay gaps these days, but what this does is perpetuate that pay gap right into the pensionable years.”